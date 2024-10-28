GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die after falling into manhole

Published - October 28, 2024 06:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, rescued from a drain on Melavadampokki Street in Tiruvarur on Sunday, were declared dead on arrival at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, Manimaran, 30, driver of a private sewage disposal service vehicle, and Arunachalam, 27, of Varukuchi Street, Tiruvarur, were emptying the wastewater into the manhole on Melavadampokki Street when the accident occurred. Manimaran first slipped into the manhole and Arunachalam, who tried to pull him out, also fell in it.

On seeing both fall into the manhole, the local people alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and the police. Both of them were rescued and rushed to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Tiruvarur Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Published - October 28, 2024 06:07 pm IST

