Two die after consuming liquor

Two labourers - Saravanan, 30, and Damodaran, 55, - died after they consumed liquor suspected to be mixed with some chemical near a hair dresser shop at Kannanur near Jambunathapuram on Friday. Another person, Sathish, who consumed the liquor, has been hospitalised at Thuraiyur.

The trio were said to be habitual drinkers and used to consume liquor together, said the police. They assembled near the hair dresser shop on Friday and consumed liquor.

Saravanan who left the spot after consuming liquor was found dead a few distance away from the shop. Damodaran was found in an unconscious state near the shop and was shifted to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur where he died.

Sathish, a load man, complained of vomiting and giddiness when he reported for work later. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Perambalur for treatment and referred to a private hospital in Thuraiyur.

A liquor bottle containing the left over substance was found at the spot where the trio had consumed alcohol. It would be sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Police suspect that they could have mixed liquor with some chemical to get a high. A senior police officer said phenyl smell emanated from the old liquor bottle which had no batch number.

The spot where Damodaran had vomited before dying had the same smell. However, the exact substance could be known only after report comes from the laboratory.

Bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Government Hospital in Thuraiyur. The police are investigating.