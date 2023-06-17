Two die after consuming liquor near Tiruchi 

June 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons died after consuming liquor purchased from a Tasmac outlet in Thachankurichi near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as N. Sivakumar, 45, a daily wage labourer, and V. Muniyandi, 58, a mason, both from Thachankurichi. According to the police, the two consumed liquor purchased from the Tasmac outlet at Thachankurichi on Friday afternoon. After a few hours, Muniyandi fell sick.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar told The Hindu that Muniyandi complained of severe diarrhoea on Friday evening and was administered first aid at a nearby primary health centre. He was later admitted to the Government Hospital at Lalgudi, from where he was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi in the early hours of Saturday. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police sources said Sivakumar, who consumed liquor along with Muniyandi, was found dead at his house on Saturday morning and he did not develop any sickness. The bodies of both the deceased were kept at MGMGH for post-mortem examination.

Mr. Sujit Kumar inspected the spot and conducted an investigation with the kin of the deceased. He said their blood and viscera samples had been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Tiruchi for testing. Siruganur police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

