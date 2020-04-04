Two die after consuming after-shave lotion in Tiruchi

Two fishermen died and another was admitted to hospital in a critical condition apparently after consuming after-shave lotion as a substitute for liquor in Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district on Friday night.

According to sources, M. Hasan Mydeen (35), P. Anwar Raja (33) and M. Arun Kantian (29) of Fishermen Colony in Kottaipattinam, could not get liquor due to the closure of TASMAC outlets in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, and had reportedly mixed after- shave lotion in a soft drink and consumed it.

A little while later Anwar Raja returned home. Hasan Mydeen and Arun Pandian began vomiting. On seeing their condition, passers-by rushed them to the Government Hospital in Manamelkudi. Anwar Raja too, was admitted to the hospital subsequently.

Hasan Mydeen and Arun Pandian died without responding to treatment. The condition of Anwar Raja was stated to be serious.

Kottaipattinam police have registered a case and are investigating.