Two detained under POCSO Act

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl and attempting to kill her in a village in Vaiyampatti police station limits in the district on Monday. The accused, Suresh, who escaped from the spot, was later caught by the public and handed over to the police.

Police said the girl was grazing cattle when Suresh accosted and sexually assaulted her. When the girl raised an alarm, Suresh picked up stones and hit on her head causing injury to her before fleeing from the spot. Acting on a complaint preferred by the victim's father, the Manapparai All Women Police arrested Suresh and booked a case against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 8 of the POCSO Act.

In another incident, the Jeeyapuram All Women Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man on the charge of kidnapping a 16-year-old minor girl and tying ‘thali’ on her neck in a temple at Kolli Hills recently. The accused, S. Arun, was arrested on a complaint preferred by the girl’s mother. He later left the girl in her house near Musiri. A case has been booked under sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act and under IPC section 366 (kidnap) besides under section 9 of The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.