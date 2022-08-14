Two detained under Goondas Act

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 14, 2022 19:23 IST

Two youth, who were arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl here, allegedly taking video clips of the offence in their mobile phone, and sharing it with others, during June, were detained under the Goondas Act on Saturday.

The accused, C. Prakash, 22, and A. Bharath, 21, were arrested by the Cantonment All Women Police based on a complaint and remanded in judicial custody. They were detained under the Goondas Act on the order of the Commissioner of Police, a press release said.

