Two deer found dead with gunshots

Published - August 09, 2024 05:37 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The carcasses of two deer found dead with gunshot wounds at Sendurai in Ariyalur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two deer were found dead with gunshot wounds at Sendurai Big Lake in Ariyalur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, two hunters, who reportedly went to the lake area around 9 p.m., shot the deer from a close range. On hearing gunshots, the passers-by rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The Sendurai police and the Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot. The hunters fled the scene on a motorcycle. The carcasses of the animals were taken to Kumulur Reserve Forest for investigation.

T. Elangovan, District Forest Officer, told The Hindu that the culprits seemed to have used country made guns. Teams were formed to identify those who opened fire at deer.

The Ariyalur police formed special teams to nab the culprits.   

