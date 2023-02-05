ADVERTISEMENT

Two decomposed bodies of women found

February 05, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bodies of two women were found in a decomposed state near the foothills of Perumal Malai near Thuraiyur on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Sampoornam, 48, and Periyammal, 45, both from Pagalavadi. Police suspect the two women had ended their lives recently. The bodies were sent for autopsy at the Government Hospital, Thuraiyur. A probe is on. 

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US