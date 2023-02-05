Two decomposed bodies of women found

February 05, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Bodies of two women were found in a decomposed state near the foothills of Perumal Malai near Thuraiyur on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Sampoornam, 48, and Periyammal, 45, both from Pagalavadi. Police suspect the two women had ended their lives recently. The bodies were sent for autopsy at the Government Hospital, Thuraiyur. A probe is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050