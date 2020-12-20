Two deaths in delta

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Sunday recorded a slight spike in fresh cases with 114 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Two deaths, one each in Tiruchi and Tiruvarur, were reported. Perambalur reported zero fresh cases for the second consecutive day.

A 54-year-old woman from Tiruvarur suffering from diabetes and a 50-year-old woman with a history of chronic kidney disease from Tiruchi died of the infection on Sunday.

Tiruchi recorded the highest number of cases in the central region with 27 patients testing positive. A slight spike was also reported in Tiruvarur where 23 patients reported positive. Among those who tested positive were primary contacts of those who tested positive earlier, and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovery.

In Thanjavur, 21 patients tested positive, while in Nagapattinam, 18 cases were reported.

A total of 11 patients tested positive in Pudukottai, while in Karur 12 reported positive. Patients in both districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history, patients detected through fever camps and those with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Karur, the 12 patients were residents of Mandaiyur, Thanthondrimalai and Somur among areas.

In Ariyalur, two patients tested positive, while in Perambalur, no new cases were reported. Both patients hailed from Ariyalur block.

Meanwhile, a total of 181 fresh throat swabs were lifted in Ariyalur and 271 in Perambalur and sent to testing facilities for processing.