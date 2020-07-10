Two deaths and 237 new cases in central region

Tiruchi

10 July 2020 23:02 IST

109 patients test positive in Tiruchi

Tiruchi district saw a new single-day high in COVID-19 cases with a total of 109 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Friday. The central region recorded 237 new cases, besides two deaths, one in Ariyalur and the other in Nagapattinam.

A 53-year-old man hailing from Nagapattinam was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on July 5, and swabs lifted from him returned positive the same day. He suffered respiratory failure and died on July 8, according to the Health Department bulletin. Official sources at the hospital said that he was diabetic.

A 44-year-old man hailing from Ariyalur, with pre-existing health conditions of asthma, wheezing and liver issues died of the viral infection at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on July 7, when he tested positive.

However, late on Thursday, he succumbed to health complications, including pneumonia and respiratory failure, official sources said.

Of the 207 fresh cases in the central region, 109 were from Tiruchi, 47 cases in Thanjavur, 36 in Pudukottai, 27 in Tiruvarur, seven in Nagapattinam, five each in Ariyalur and Karur and one patient in Perambalur.

In Tiruchi, of the 109 patients, more than half hailed from the city, while many hailed from the Bazaar area. People from Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Palakkarai, E.B. Road, Woraiyur, Thiruvanaikoil and Manachanallur also tested positive.

Meanwhile, 23 patients, including 19 from Tiruchi and one each from Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari were discharged from the Tiruchi MGMGH after recovering from the infection.

A total of 23 patients were also discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai where asymptomatic patients were being treated.

All these 46 patients were sent home and asked to stay indoors for a period of 14 days.

Thanjavur district saw a spike in cases with 47 testing positive, while two tested positive in Tiruvarur. A total of 36 patients tested positive in Pudukottai. Official sources here said that most patients had returned to the district from other parts of the State. The patients have been admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Five patients tested positive in Ariyalur district.

Of the five, two returned from Chennai, two were family members of those who tested positive and one patient returned to Ariyalur from Perambalur districts. All have been admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Seven patients tested positive in Nagapattinam. Of them, two tested positive after being in contact with patients who tested positive earlier.

Three patients returned from Chennai, while one returned from Thanjavur.

A patient who travelled from Muscat also tested positive.

Of the five who tested positive in Karur were four men aged 48, 59, 41 and 36 and a woman aged 60.

All have been admitted to the Karur Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The sole patient who tested positive in Perambalur was a 47-year-old farmer with influenza-like illnesses (ILI).

He had developed fever and was admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital on July 6. He was later shifted to the Tiruchi MGMGH for treatment.