Two dead in road accident

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving two motorcycles near Pattukottai on Sunday evening.

According to police, the accident took place at Kottakudi Semmankuttai near Pattukottai when the motorcycle driven by Soron, 20, of Thanjavur and Aravindan, 27, of Pallathur hamlet near Pattukottai collided. In the impact, both of them died on the spot.

When the accident occurred, Soron was proceeding to Pallathur and Aravindan was heading to Pattukottai. Soron’s friend, Arunkumar, 25, of Thanjavur, who was a pillion rider, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital, Pattukottai, from where he was referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, police said.

The Pattukottai taluk police have registered a case.