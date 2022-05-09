Two dead as car hits centre median on NH

:

Two passengers of a car died and two others sustained injuries when the vehicle hit he centre median on Dindigul-Tiruchi national highway in Vaiyampatti police station limits early on Monday. A group of seven persons, including the driver, were returning to Chennai from Kodaikanal when the fatal accident occurred.

Police sources said the car driver, Selvakumar, lost control and the vehicle rammed the centre median. Two occupants of the vehicle. M. Balakrishnan, 34, and D. Elumalai, 33, died in the impact of the collision. Two others who sustained injuries were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. Three others, including the driver, escaped without injury.

Vaiyampatti police have registered a case, said the sources.