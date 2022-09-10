Tiruchirapalli

Two-day TNPSC examination begins in Karur

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar on Saturday visited various centres to inspect the written examination conducted for the recruitment of various posts by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Visiting a centre at Pasupatheeswarar Higher Secondary School, he checked whether the arrangements were in place to check malpractices. He also verified whether the basic facilities, including drinking water and electricity, were made at the centres.

Dr. Shankar said TNPSC had sent hall tickets to 2,549 candidates to write examinations for Grade-III and Grade-IV posts of Executive Officer for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) temples. Out of 1,138 candidates, who were supposed to write examinations on Saturday, 567 were present. Others did not turn up. A total of 1,411 candidates would write examinations on Sunday. Ten invigilators would supervise the examinations at 10 centres.


