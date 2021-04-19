Two-day old infant found abandoned

Tiruchi

19 April 2021 16:47 IST

A new born female infant was found abandoned near a rice mill at Kallikudi along the Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway near here on Sunday.

Local residents noticed the infant wrapped in a piece of cloth inside a carton box and immediately alerted the Ramji Nagar police station. Police personnel came to the spot and found the abandoned baby. The Childline was also alerted. The baby, said to be two-day old, was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for medical observation. The Ramji Nagar police have registered a case under IPC 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years), said police sources.

