Two COVID deaths in central region

Two deaths due to COVID -19 complications were reported in central region on Sunday. Both fatalities occurred in Tiruchi district.

In all, there were 191 cases of fresh infection. The extent of infection was the highest in Tiruchi with 56 new cases followed by Thanjavur 42, Karur 29, Nagapattinam 27 and Pudukottai 18. The infection rate was the lowest in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts with five and three cases.