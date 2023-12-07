Two Corporation schools in Tiruchi to get additional infrastructure

December 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has initiated civil work to improve infrastructure and add new classrooms at two of its schools in the city.

New classrooms are being built at the Corporation Middle School on Pensioner Street at General Bazaar and the Urdu Primary School at Moolakollai. The civic body has sanctioned ₹1.25 crore under the Corporation’s Education Funds for the work. A sum of ₹66 lakh had been sanctioned for the construction of classrooms on the first floor of the existing academic block at the Urdu school. Similarly, ₹59 lakh has been sanctioned for new classrooms and a compound wall at the middle school on Pensioner Street.

Each school would get five classrooms, administrative rooms, libraries, smart classrooms, and kitchens built over 23,000 sq. ft. Despite their limited resources, the schools cater to underprivileged children in the locality and have managed to perform well in terms of enrolment and academics.

“Since we employ novel methods to make learning more appealing among students, parents were eager to enrol their children here, but due to capacity restrictions, we had to turn away admission to a few students,” said a teacher of the middle school.

According to officials, the construction work at the Urdu school has begun and work on both the schools would be completed before the commencement of the next academic year. “The infrastructure in other Corporation schools would be upgraded based on the needs in a phased manner,” a senior Corporation official said.

