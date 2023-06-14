Two Corporation schools in Tiruchi to get additional classrooms

June 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With increase in enrolment of students in two primary schools, Tiruchi Corporation has sanctioned around ₹1.19 crore to improve infrastructure and add new classrooms within a year.

The students of Corporation Primary School on EVR Road near Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and the primary school on Pensioner Street at Palakkarai in the city will get new classrooms sanctioned under the Corporation’s Education Funds.

The primary school on EVR Road, for which a total of ₹59 lakh has been sanctioned to add new classrooms on the second floor of the existing building, has recorded a significant rise in pupil strength. “From around 18 students in 2020, the school’s strength has risen to around 200 this academic year,” said P. Amsavalli, headmistress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school, which has classes I to V, has an extensive play area and an exclusive library. It also offers spoken English classes, abacus training and sports coaching for students. “Since we are equipped with infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents were eager to enrol their children here, but due to capacity restrictions, we had to turn away admission to a few students,” she said.

Despite their limited resources, the schools cater to underprivileged children in the locality and have managed to perform well in terms of enrolment and academics.

The primary school on Pensioner Street has been sanctioned ₹59.6 lakh towards the establishment of new classrooms on the ground floor and a compound wall. According to a senior official, a contractor has been identified to build the classrooms, which will be completed within a year. More schools will be identified for the upgrade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.