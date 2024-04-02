ADVERTISEMENT

Two companies of CAPF personnel arrive in Perambalur for poll duty

April 02, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi interacting with the Central Armed Police Force personnel on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have arrived in Perambalur district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on April 19. 

The two companies sent from Odisha reached Perambalur on Monday night.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi met the CAPF personnel and informed them that arrangements had been made for their stay in Perambalur. Ms. Devi said the CAPF personnel would take out route marches in Perambalur. 

The CAPF personnel would be deployed at five check-posts in Perambalur district to check vehicles.  They are expected to be utilised on the day of polling in polling stations identified as “vulnerable”. 

