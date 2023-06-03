Two communities fight during festival, police arrest 15 in Tiruchi district

June 03, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Thottiyam police have arrested 15 people belonging to intermediate caste and Dalit community in connection with a scuffle between them leading to stone pelting during a temple festival at Varatharajapuram near Thottiyam in the district on Wednesday. Three persons were injured in the clash. The police booked two cases acting on separate complaints given by members of the two communities.

The incident took place during the Sri Mahamariyamman temple festival when a quarrel broke out between some members of the two communities which resulted in both hurling stones and assaulting each other. Three persons belonging to the Dalit community who were injured in the clash were treated at the Government Hospital in Thottiyam, said police sources.

Police booked a case under various IPC sections including 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) against more than 13 people belonging to intermediate caste on a complaint preferred by R. Rajavel belonging to the Dalit community. Eight of them were arrested and sent for remand. Sources further said the police booked a case against nine persons belonging to Dalit community and arrested seven of them acting on a complaint lodged by V. Vignesh belonging to the intermediate caste.