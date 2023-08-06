ADVERTISEMENT

Two college students washed away in Cauvery river at Mukkombu

August 06, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A trip to Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot near Tiruchi, turned tragic for two college students as they were washed away in the Cauvery River on Saturday. The body of one of the students was recovered.

Police said N. Logesh, 20, a native of Dindigul district, and S. Janarthanan of Kallakurichi district, both studying at a private College in Tiruchi city, had gone for a trip to Mukkombu on Saturday. Both of them had slipped into the deep waters while bathing near Thenkarai in the Cauvery river and were washed away.

The Jeeyapuram police and a crew of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel rushed to the spot and began a search operation. After a few hours, the body of Janarthanan was recovered a few metres away.

Police sources said the search continued to trace the other youth.

