HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two college students washed away in Cauvery river at Mukkombu

August 06, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A trip to Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot near Tiruchi, turned tragic for two college students as they were washed away in the Cauvery River on Saturday. The body of one of the students was recovered.

Police said N. Logesh, 20, a native of Dindigul district, and S. Janarthanan of Kallakurichi district, both studying at a private College in Tiruchi city, had gone for a trip to Mukkombu on Saturday. Both of them had slipped into the deep waters while bathing near Thenkarai in the Cauvery river and were washed away.

The Jeeyapuram police and a crew of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel rushed to the spot and began a search operation. After a few hours, the body of Janarthanan was recovered a few metres away.

Police sources said the search continued to trace the other youth.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.