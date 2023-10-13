Two college students killed in road accident near Tiruvarur

October 13, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Two college students died after a motorbike and a school van collided at Arakaththanallur near Tiruvarur on Friday morning.

According to police, the motorcycle on which the deceased college students were traveling from Senkalipuram to Nagapattinam, collided with the school van coming from Tiruvarur to pick up students at Arakaththanallur. The college students sustained grievous injuries and they were rushed to Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Jagannathan (19) of Arakaththanallur and Vignesh (18) of Manakkal, police said.

In another accident which took place on Thursday morning, two persons were killed and six others sustained grievous injuries after a mini-goods carrier capsized near Sethubhavachatram in Thanjavur district.

According to police, the mishap took place when a group of fish traders were returning towards Madukkur after procuring fish at Sethubhavachatram and Jagathapattinam fish markets on Thursday morning.

Eight persons including the goods carrier driver, Balasubramanian of Vettikadu, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Government hospital, Peravurani. Out of the injured fish traders, Thangaraj (60) of Kadanthankudi died at the Pudukottai Government Medical College hospital, Pudukottai on Thursday evening and Sekar (52) of Pattukottai died on the way to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital on Thursday night.

Others, Mallaiga (60) of Narasingapuram, Chokkalingam (55) of Manankadu, Ashokan (48) of Thuvarankuruchi, Arumugam (50) of Ottankadu and Sakthivel(49) of Paravathur and the driver, Balasubramanian were admitted at the Government Hospital, Peravurani, police said.