Two children rescued from work

The District ChildLine officials have rescued two male siblings from bonded labour at Aravathur in Nannilam taluk.

The officials received a phone call on March 10 stating that two were accompanying a group of men herding goats in Nannilam taluk. Subsequently, they inquired about the presence of the herd and found that the herd was stationed at Aravathur.

When they went there on March 11, they found two children, not related to the team herding the goats, were present. On inquiry, they ascertained that the children were native of Sivagangai district and were accompanying the herd leader, Koorimurugan of Ramanathapuram, and were engaged as bonded labour. So, the children were rescued and lodged in the Government Home at Tiruvarur.

Meanwhile, 16 persons from Odisha were relieved from their employment at a brick kiln unit at Sathanur near Thiruvaiyaru during an inspection by a team of officials drawn from various departments and the legal services authority recently.

The team found 16 persons including two women from Odisha were employed at the unit without any proper document as the State labour law insists that if more than five employees from other States are employed in any establishment in Tamil Nadu such employment should be brought to the notice of the Labour Department.

The 16 employees were relieved from the employment and sent back to their native State, says a press release.