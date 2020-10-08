Two children feared drowned

Tiruchi

08 October 2020 20:42 IST

Two children were feared to have drowned in the Peruvalai Vaical near Samayapuram on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

According to sources, R. Naresh (4) and his sister Darshini (6) had gone to the waterfront to attend to nature’s call in the evening. Since they did not return home for long, the parents alerted the neighbours and subsequently informed the police at Samayapuram. The children are believed to have slipped and fallen into the canal. Fire and Rescue Service personnel with the help of locals have launched a search.

Advertising

Advertising