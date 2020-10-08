Tiruchirapalli

Two children feared drowned

Two children were feared to have drowned in the Peruvalai Vaical near Samayapuram on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

According to sources, R. Naresh (4) and his sister Darshini (6) had gone to the waterfront to attend to nature’s call in the evening. Since they did not return home for long, the parents alerted the neighbours and subsequently informed the police at Samayapuram. The children are believed to have slipped and fallen into the canal. Fire and Rescue Service personnel with the help of locals have launched a search.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 8:43:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-children-feared-drowned/article32805878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story