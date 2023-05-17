ADVERTISEMENT

Two children drown in Pudukottai

May 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two children of the same family drowned in a pond at Servaikaranpatti village near Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Tharun Shri, 7, and Loganathan,12, sons of Murugesan from Manapparai in Tiruchi district.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the boys went to take a bath in the pond. Their bodies were found in the water when Murugesan searched for them. The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital in Manapparai for autopsy.

The Karaiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.

