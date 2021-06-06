Two children die after consuming poisonous seeds

A 40-year-old woman and her three children allegedly consumed poisonous seeds in their house at VOC Nagar in Thuvakudimalai on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Sunday which resulted in the death of two children. Family dispute between the woman Chitradevi and her husband Nandakumar (43), who runs a welding unit is said to be the cause.

Police sources said a quarrel broke out between Nandakumar and Chitradevi, leading to the woman and her three children - aged 13, 16 and 18 years- consuming poisonous seeds to end their life. Chithradevi's 13-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter died later. The woman and her 18-year-old daughter are currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The Thuvakudi Police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.