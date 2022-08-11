Two charred to death as trailer lorry rams cement truck near Tiruchi

Both vehicles were gutted in the fatal accident

The driver of a trailer lorry and a cleaner, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were charred to death in a blaze triggered after the vehicle rammed a cement-laden lorry coming in the opposite direction on the Tiruchi-Madurai national highway at Thuvarankurichi early on Thursday. The police identified the deceased as Indira Mani Pal, 37, the driver of the trailer lorry used for transporting windmill blades, and cleaner Pavan Patel.

The empty trailer lorry was proceeding towards Tiruchi from Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district when the driver is believed to have dozed off for a moment. It went over the centre median and rammed a cement-laden lorry that was on its way to Valliyur in Tirunelveli district from Dalmiapuram in Tiruchi around 12. 30 a.m. In the impact of the collision, both vehicles caught fire and were gutted.

The sources said the driver of the trailer lorry was found charred inside the vehicle’s cabin. The cleaner who was engulfed in the fire apparently jumped out of the lorry and ran a few distance and fell on the road and died. The driver of the cement-laden lorry K. Sivasakthi, 26, of Karur district managed to escape with minor injury. The accident that occurred in the early hours disrupted vehicular movements on the Tiruchi-Madurai national highway for about 45 minutes.

Firefighters from the Thuvarankurichi fire station rushed to the spot and doused the raging flames that had engulfed the vehicles. The bodies of the victims were sent to the Government Hospital, Manapparai for autopsy. The Thuvarankurichi police are investigating.