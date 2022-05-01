Two cases in Tiruchi

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, both cases were reported in Tiruchi district. No other district reported fresh cases.

Thirteen persons were under home treatment in Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Karur districts. Of them, four were in Tiruchi district, and the rest in the other districts.