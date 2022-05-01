Two cases in Tiruchi
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday.
According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, both cases were reported in Tiruchi district. No other district reported fresh cases.
Thirteen persons were under home treatment in Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Karur districts. Of them, four were in Tiruchi district, and the rest in the other districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.