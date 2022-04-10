Two cases in central districts
Two fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the central districts on Sunday.
As per the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts recorded one case each. No new case was detected in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.
