Two captive elephants translocated to Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre near Tiruchi

December 23, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two captive elephants, which were being maintained without obtaining licence and without proper care besides being subjected to abuse were translocated to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M. R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Thursday.

The health condition of the female elephants, Sumathi (56) of Madurai and Kirathi (65) of Thoothukudi were examined upon arrival at the centre by the Forest Department officials and veterinary doctors. The veterinary doctors prescribed dietary schedule and medical treatment for the pachyderms.

While Sumathi was translocated to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre following an order from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Kirathi was translocated based on an order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

A press release from the Forest Department here said complaints regarding the two pachyderms being used for begging and subject to abuse came from non-governmental organisations. The two jumbos were being given treatment and maintained at the centre where seven captive elephants are already being taken care of, the release added.