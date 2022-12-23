ADVERTISEMENT

Two captive elephants translocated to Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre near Tiruchi

December 23, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A captive elephant translocated to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R.Palayam near Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Two captive elephants, which were being maintained without obtaining licence and without proper care besides being subjected to abuse were translocated to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M. R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Thursday. 

The health condition of the female elephants, Sumathi (56) of Madurai and Kirathi (65) of Thoothukudi were examined upon arrival at the centre by the Forest Department officials and veterinary doctors. The veterinary doctors prescribed dietary schedule and medical treatment for the pachyderms. 

While Sumathi was translocated to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre following an order from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Kirathi was translocated based on an order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai. 

A press release from the Forest Department here said complaints regarding the two pachyderms being used for begging and subject to abuse came from non-governmental organisations. The two jumbos were being given treatment and maintained at the centre where seven captive elephants are already being taken care of, the release added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US