Two bridges to come up across Koraiyar at Rajagiri

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar inaugurating an Amma mobile ration shop at Karuthangalpatti village in Viralimalai block in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

PUDUKOTTAI

22 December 2020 21:37 IST

Two bridges will be constructed at a cost of ₹11 crore across the Koraiyar river leading to Rajagiri village in Viralimalai Assembly constituency, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Tuesday.

The move was part of the government’s efforts to fulfill the requirements of the people of the constituency where several developmental schemes were being executed, Mr. Vijayabaskar said, inaugurating an Amma mobile ration shop at Kalkuthampatti village in Rajagiri panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

An Amma clinic would be opened at Rajagiri. Further, 100 Amma mobile ration shops were functioning in Pudukottai district, with 21 opened in Viralimalai constituency alone.

The Minister also inaugurated Amma mobile ration shops at Karuthangalpatti, Melaimbampatti and Annadhanapatti villages in Viralimalai block.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives, M. Uma Maheswari and others participated.

The Health Minister inaugurated a veterinary sub centre at Theravur village and a veterinary dispensary building at Meenaveli village in Viralimalai block. A permanent veterinary inspector would be appointed to the sub centre, which would be provided with drugs and other facilities.

He called upon livestock owners to make use of the facilities and take care of their animals, an official release said.