Two boys killed in accident on Tiruchi - Kallanai Road

August 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two minor boys, who were riding triples on a two-wheeler, were killed on the spot in a road accident when their vehicle collided with a brick-loaded truck on Tiruchi - Kallanai Road at Thiruvanaikoil on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, P. Jeevanandham, 17, and M. Kumaran, 17, natives of Thiruvanaikoil, were riding pillion on a two-wheeler which A. Ravikumar, 19, from Kuzhumani, was riding. When the rider attempted to overtake a car near Thiruvanaikoil, he lost control of the two-wheeler and collided with the brick-loaded truck bound towards the National Highway.

Jeevanandham and Kumaran sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The Srirangam police recovered their bodies and sent them to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem. Ravikumar, who sustained injuries on his hand, was admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment.

The Srirangam police registered a case against the truck driver Ramesh.

