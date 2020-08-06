Two boys escape from observation home

Two minor boys, aged 16 and 17 years, who were lodged in Government Observation Home in Tiruchi following their alleged involvement in theft cases escaped after reportedly assaulting the watchman on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the morning at the home situated along East Boulevard Road in Fort Police station limits. While one boy was allegedly involved in a theft case booked by Navalpattu police on the outskirts of the city, the other was also booked on a similar charge by Gandhi Market police in city limits. Both were lodged in the home in June.

Police sources said the two boys assaulted the watchman, C. Raja, 54, and escaped. A police constable, who was deployed at the home, had apparently gone to the restroom at the time. Fort Police team went to the spot and conducted inquiry. Further investigation was on.