Two boys drown in the Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on Sunday. The police identified the victims as R. Praveen Kumar, 14, of Melavattam in Thiruvaiyaru and S. Hariprasad, 15, of Raja Nagar in Thiruvaiyaru.

Tragedy struck when the boys went to have a dip in the river behind the Thiruvaiyaru Ayyappan temple in the morning. Their bodies were later taken out of the river by the firefighters and sent to the Government Hospital at Thiruvaiyaru for post-mortem. The Thiruvaiyaru police are investigating.

