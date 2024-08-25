GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two boys drown in the Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru

Published - August 25, 2024 06:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on Sunday. The police identified the victims as R. Praveen Kumar, 14, of Melavattam in Thiruvaiyaru and S. Hariprasad, 15, of Raja Nagar in Thiruvaiyaru.

Tragedy struck when the boys went to have a dip in the river behind the Thiruvaiyaru Ayyappan temple in the morning.  Their bodies were later taken out of the river by the firefighters and sent to the Government Hospital at Thiruvaiyaru for post-mortem. The Thiruvaiyaru police are investigating.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.