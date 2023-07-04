Two boys drown in pond near Tiruchi

July 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two children who went to take bath at Periyakulam near Sathanur Ring Road in Tiruchi drowned in the late hours of Monday.

Police identified the victims as R. Kamarudeen, 11, and P. Aadhil, 6, both natives of Edamalaipattipudur. On Monday, after returning from school, they went to take bath in the pond without the knowledge of their parents.

Their parents approached K.K. Nagar police as the boys did not return home for a long time. During the search, the police found their bicycles and clothes on the banks of Periyakulam near Sathanur Ring Road. Fire and Rescue Services Personnel launched a search in the tank and recovered the bodies and sent them to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The K.K. Nagar police have registered a case and further investigations are on.