Two boys drown in pond near Sirkazhi

Two nine-year-old boys drowned in a pond at Karaimedu near Sirkazhi. The victims, identified as Maaveeran and Sakthi, both Class IV students at a government school, were from T. Manalmedu village in Mayiladuthurai district.

With Saturday being a school holiday, Maaveeran and Sakthi, along with seven other friends, went to bathe in the Sukkaan pond in the neighbouring village of Karaimedu around 10 a.m. While playing and swinging from the branches of a banyan tree on the edge of the pond, the boys had fallen into the pond. Five of their friends managed to climb out of the water, but Maaveeran and Sakthi did not.

Realising that the two had not emerged from the water, the other children quickly informed nearby villagers. Villagers rushed to the scene and began searching the pond. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sirkazhi were called to the spot and recovered the bodies of both boys.

The Vaitheeswaran Koil police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.

