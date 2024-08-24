ADVERTISEMENT

Two boys drown in pond near Sirkazhi

Published - August 24, 2024 06:01 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two nine-year-old boys drowned in a pond at Karaimedu near Sirkazhi. The victims, identified as Maaveeran and Sakthi, both Class IV students at a government school, were from T. Manalmedu village in Mayiladuthurai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Saturday being a school holiday, Maaveeran and Sakthi, along with seven other friends, went to bathe in the Sukkaan pond in the neighbouring village of Karaimedu around 10 a.m. While playing and swinging from the branches of a banyan tree on the edge of the pond, the boys had fallen into the pond. Five of their friends managed to climb out of the water, but Maaveeran and Sakthi did not.

Realising that the two had not emerged from the water, the other children quickly informed nearby villagers. Villagers rushed to the scene and began searching the pond. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sirkazhi were called to the spot and recovered the bodies of both boys.

The Vaitheeswaran Koil police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US