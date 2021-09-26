Tiruchirapalli

Two boys drown in canal

Two boys - both aged 14 years - drowned in a canal at Anna Nagar in Navalpat on the city’s outskirts on Sunday. Police gave the names of the deceased as M. Kamal and R. Jethin. Both were students of class IX in a private school.

The two boys entered the canal to take bath unaware of the depth and they drowned. The bodies which were retrieved by the public and firefighters were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem. The Navalpat police are investigating, said police sources.


