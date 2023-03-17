ADVERTISEMENT

Two booked for cheating woman in Tiruchi

March 17, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police registered a case against two persons on the charges of cheating a woman by promising her to get a government job on Wednesday.

According to the police, S. Jothi, 43, a native of Vellaiyar Street in Manapparai, and T. Chandrasekhar, 50, from Kannudaiyanpalayam in Karur district, were known to each other. At this juncture, Chandrasekhar had approached Jothi in 2019 promising to get her a government job. He claimed he was close to higher officials and got ₹ 6 lakh from her. Even after a few years, Jothi did not get a job. When she demanded the money back, Chandrasekhar threatened her.

Based on her complaint, the Manapparai police registered a case under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly, inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Chandrasekhar and his wife Maragatham. The police launched an investigation to arrest the accused.

