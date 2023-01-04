ADVERTISEMENT

Two booked for alleged assault, casteist slur against Dalit women in Pudukottai

January 04, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagudi police in Pudukottai booked two men on Sunday for allegedly beating three women belonging to the Scheduled Caste and making casteist slur and issuing death threats to them.

According to police sources, V. Sridevi, 43, M. Shakthidevi, 45, and V. Devi, 40, from Kuthangudi village lodged a complaint with Nagudi police station against R. Ayyappan, 40, and P. Muthuraman, 55, of South Manjakarai village alleging that the men abused them for bathing at the kanmoi (waterbody) in Perungudi village on January 1. The accused allegedly beat them up, hurled casteist remarks and issued death threats, police said.

A case was registered under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Sections 294b (verbal abuse) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are on the look out for the accused who are absconding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US