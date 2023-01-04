HamberMenu
Two booked for alleged assault, casteist slur against Dalit women in Pudukottai

January 04, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagudi police in Pudukottai booked two men on Sunday for allegedly beating three women belonging to the Scheduled Caste and making casteist slur and issuing death threats to them.

According to police sources, V. Sridevi, 43, M. Shakthidevi, 45, and V. Devi, 40, from Kuthangudi village lodged a complaint with Nagudi police station against R. Ayyappan, 40, and P. Muthuraman, 55, of South Manjakarai village alleging that the men abused them for bathing at the kanmoi (waterbody) in Perungudi village on January 1. The accused allegedly beat them up, hurled casteist remarks and issued death threats, police said.

A case was registered under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Sections 294b (verbal abuse) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are on the look out for the accused who are absconding.

