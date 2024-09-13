Two awarded double life sentence for murder

The Additional District Court I, Thanjavur, has awarded double life sentence with a fine on two persons who were found guilty of murdering a college student over a love affair in Thanjavur in 2013.

According to police, the deceased, Manojkumar of Pudupattinam, Thanjavur, did not return home on December 28, 2013. Subsequently, his father, Sukumaran lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Tahluk Police on December 30, 2013, stating that his son, pursuing a B. Tech course in a private university near Thanjavur was missing from December 28, 2013.

While the police were pursuing the case, they received information that the body of a male person with injuries had been washed ashore in an irrigation channel on the outskirts of Thanjavur. The body was identified as Manojkumar by his family.

On further investigation, the police ascertained that a love affair was the cause of the murder of Manojkumar as another person, Gopi of Muniyandavar Colony, Thanjavur, was also in love with a girl with whom the deceased had developed a relationship.

Subsequently, the Thanjavur Tahluk Police arrested Gopi and his friend, Prasanth of Vilar Road, Thanjavur, who had reportedly assisted Gopi in committing the crime.

The charge sheet was filed on April 1, 2015. After hearing the case, the Additional District Judge I, R.Sathia Thara awarded a double life sentence with a fine of ₹10,000 for section 302 of IPC and 4 years of imprisonment with fine of ₹2,000 for section 201 of IPC, on each of them on September 12, 2024.

Gopi was involved in a total of 27 cases, including six murder and five attempt to murder cases, the police added.