Two arrested under POCSO Act

Tiruvarur

23 September 2021 19:54 IST

The All Women Police, Tiruvarur, has arrested a woman and a man on charges of forcing a 17-year-old girl into wedlock recently.

According to sources, the accused, 65-year-old woman residing in the Periyar Samathuvapuram near Tiruvarur had planned and executed the marriage of her 17-year-old granddaughter with a divorcee residing at Paravakottai. The marriage solemnising function was held at Paravakottai on September 8.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the local people brought the child marriage to the notice of the District Child Welfare Office (DCWO) and a team of officials went to Paravakottai to confirm the information. On ascertaining that the information was true, the DCWO subsequently lodged a complaint with the All Women Police, Tiruvarur.

Acting upon the complaint, the police on Tuesday night arrested the 65-year-old woman and the man who had entered into wedlock with the teenager under the POCSO Act and remanded them to judicial custody.