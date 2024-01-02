ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on murder charge in Tiruchi

January 02, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man near the Ex-servicemen Colony at Ponmalai in the city. The arrested persons were Bhava alias R. Stanley, 27, a native of Ponmalai, and K. Sathish, 23, from Melakalkandarkottai.

According to the police, M. Muthupandi, 27, a native of Vivekananda Nagar in Melakalkandarkottai, who had been working as a mechanic in Coimbatore, was found dead with severe injuries in his body near Puthu Nagamma Temple at the Ex-servicemen Colony near Ponmalai in Tiruchi on December 31.

The Golden Rock police had registered a case and launched an investigation. During the investigation, the police came to know that the accused and the victim had previous enmity. The police arrested the accused persons on Monday and remanded them in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

CONNECT WITH US