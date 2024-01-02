GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on murder charge in Tiruchi

January 02, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man near the Ex-servicemen Colony at Ponmalai in the city. The arrested persons were Bhava alias R. Stanley, 27, a native of Ponmalai, and K. Sathish, 23, from Melakalkandarkottai.

According to the police, M. Muthupandi, 27, a native of Vivekananda Nagar in Melakalkandarkottai, who had been working as a mechanic in Coimbatore, was found dead with severe injuries in his body near Puthu Nagamma Temple at the Ex-servicemen Colony near Ponmalai in Tiruchi on December 31.

The Golden Rock police had registered a case and launched an investigation. During the investigation, the police came to know that the accused and the victim had previous enmity. The police arrested the accused persons on Monday and remanded them in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.