Two arrested on charge of murdering senior citizen

November 28, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Kumbakonam east police have arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a senior citizen on Sunday night.

Acting on information that a senior citizen was lying dead near Gandhi Park in the town, the police shifted the body to the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, for postmortem.

After preliminary investigations based on footage of closed-circuit television cameras, the police established that the senior citizen, identifed as Rajendran (65) of Natham Karuppur near Kumbakonam, was attacked by Balamurugan (32) of Kumbakonam and Vignesh (27) of Jayamkondam.

The senior citizen who used to sleep on the platform near the park was reportedly attacked fatally by the duo when he reprimanded them for allegedly consuming alcohol, police sources said.

They were remanded in judicial custody.