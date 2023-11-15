Two arrested on charge of attacking Dalit singer in Pudukottai

November 15, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Malaiyur police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a Dalit singer, Prakash, in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

According to police sources, a group of four caste Hindu youths attacked Prakash, 26, of Ayikudi, a Zee Tamil television-fame singer, in Pudukottai on Sunday while he was travelling to his residence from Varappur along with his cousin Kabilan, 28, on a two-wheeler.

On Wednesday, Sarathi, 23, and Deva, 25, from Athiran Viduthi village and two others had allegedly attacked the Dalit youths. The incident happened near Meludaiyanpatti where the duo was verbally abused using casteist slurs and was later attacked with glass bottles and stones. Prakash, who was critically injured, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Kabilan, who also sustained injuries in the attack, underwent treatment and was discharged on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from Prakash, the Malaiyur police have booked a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 294(b), 324, 341 and Sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Sarathi and Deva were arrested by the police who are on the lookout for the other two accused.

