Thanjavur district police arrested two persons on Saturday for possession of 1,070 kg of gutkha intended for illegal sale.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Orathanadu station inspector Sudha, raided the area near Kallar Street in Nangiyapattu with support from Thiruvonam sub-inspector Vishnu Prasad. The two accused, identified as Rahmatullah from Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district and Suresh from Adambai in the Orathanadu area, were arrested.