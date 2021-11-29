Two arrested in realtor murder case

Somarasampet Police have booked a case against four persons, including DMK Andhanallur union secretary P. Kathirvel and Ravi Murugaiah, chairman, Vasan Estates, in connection with the murder of P. Sivakumar (50) who was involved in real estate business at Sengathirsolai village near Tiruchi on Sunday evening.

The case was booked against them on a complaint preferred by Sivakumar's wife S. Mythili (35).

Of the four accused named in the murder case, the Somarasampet Police on Monday arrested N. Prabhakaran (34) and A. Deepak (28). The other two persons named as accused were yet to be arrested, police sources said.

The sources said Malliyampathu panchayat president Vigneswaran had the encroachments in Sengathirsolai cremation ground removed through government officials recently. The action caused problems for Sivakumar as an impression had gained ground that he was instrumental in the removal of encroachments.

Mythili, in her complaint to the Somarasampet Police on Sunday, stated that her husband was attacked with wooden logs by Prabhakaran and Deepak, also from Sengathirsolai village, leading to his death at the instigation of Kathirvel and Ravi Murugaiah and sought action against the four.

Based on the complaint, the Somarasampet Police registered a case under IPC sections, including 302 (murder) 109 (abetment), naming Prabhakaran, Deepak, Kathirvel and Ravi Murugaiah as the accused.

Meanwhile, relatives of Sivakumar staged a road roko in front of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Monday demanding the arrest of Kathirvel and Ravi Murugaiah. They refused to receive the body of Sivakumar after completion of autopsy at the government hospital.